Tips, tricks on caring for live Christmas trees

Posted 9:10 AM, December 10, 2019, by
Indianapolis, Ind -- If you have not picked one up yet, it is time to start looking for your live Christmas tree. Once you get it home, there are a  lot of important steps to take in order to keep it healthy, as well as your family safe. Sharon Hadden from Allisonville Garden and Home stopped by FOX59 to explain.

