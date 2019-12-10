× Winter’s cold is back on blustery northwest flow!

Arctic air is spilling in this morning, as winds remain brisk from the northwest! Roads are drying now after steady rains from Monday afternoon. A few slick spots might pop-up but most roads will be just fine for the day. Steady winds will keep wind chills in the teens all day, while temperatures only climb into the upper 20’s. Some sunshine is expected this afternoon to brighten the day.

Skies clear this evening, while temperatures slip into the upper teens! Expect sunshine early on your Wednesday but some clouds will gather through the late morning, as a weakening clipper moves across the state. A few flurries possible, mainly north of downtown, but no issues expected!

We will continue to monitor your Saturday, as rain to wet snow will be in play! At this time, roads should be fine Saturday with temperatures remaining too warm. Some patchy ice could be in play by Sunday morning.