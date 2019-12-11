× Cold air eases; Tracking next chance for snow

We’re in the midst of the coldest air in central Indiana since early November. While we’re not shattering any records the way we were then, it’s still plenty cold out. Wednesday morning, temperatures in central Indiana dropped to the teens with wind chills in the single digits, for some. By the afternoon, many didn’t even rise above the freezing mark.

Clouds moving out tonight will help it will be another very cold start to the day on Thursday. Temperatures drop to the teens and the wind chill will make it feel several degrees cooler.

Clouds move in back in during the afternoon but we remain dry. Temperatures will rise back toward the seasonal high, in the lower 40’s.

We stay dry in central Indiana until late Friday night. Our next round of wet weather will arrive late in the evening hours and build into Saturday morning. A few snowflakes mixing in with the showers as temperatures drop overnight Friday into Saturday.

Another shot of cold air arrives Sunday night into Monday, followed by our next best chance for snow by Monday afternoon.