Company recalls 55,000 pounds of frozen El Monterey breakfast burritos that may contain plastic

A South Carolina company is recalling frozen breakfast burritos that may contain pieces of plastic.

Ruiz Food Products Inc. said the recall affects more than 55,000 pounds of frozen, not-ready-to-eat El Monterey breakfast burritos with eggs, sausage and cheese.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall this week. The burritos were produced on Oct. 15, 2019. Here’s what to look for:

3.38-lb. Value Pack, containing 12 individually wrapped, 4.5-oz. “EL MONTEREY Signature BURRITO EGG, SAUSAGE & CHEESE” with a “Best if Used By” date of 01/15/2021 and a lot code of 19288.

The products have establishment number “EST 45694” printed on the value pack bag and the individual wrappings, next to the lot code. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The FSIS said the company received complaints from three customers who said they’d found pieces of white, semi-rigid plastic in the burritos. There are no confirmed reports of injuries.

Anyone who has bought burritos should throw them out or return them to the place of purchase. Customers with questions about the recall should contact the Ruiz Foods Products Inc., Consumer Line at (800) 772-6474.