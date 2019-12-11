× Corrections Department official arrested for alleged child molestation

PENDLETON, Ind. — A Pendleton man faces two felony charges after an investigation into alleged child molestation.

The Indiana State Police said Thomas Francum was arrested Wednesday on two preliminary child molestation charges following a four-month-long investigation.

The charges stem from incidents that allegedly happened from August 2010 to August 2016 at Francum’s leased home on the grounds of the Pendleton Correctional Facility. At the time, Francum was the executive director of technology for the Indiana Department of Correction. The alleged victim was younger than 10-years-old at the time of the initial incident.

Francum was placed on unpaid suspension on August 30. Francum was incarcerated in the Madison County Jail.