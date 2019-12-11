Cousin Eddie’s RV added to Ohio family’s ‘Christmas Vacation’-inspired holiday lights display

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WADSWORTH, Ohio — “That there’s an RV.”

An Ohio family known for decorating its house like the Griswolds in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation added Cousin Eddie’s RV to the display.

Greg Osterland told WJW that it takes about six weeks to make his house look like the one from the holiday movie classic. This is the seventh year for the display, which features about 25,000 LED lights.

“Every year, when we watched it with my aunt and uncle, I knew one day we were going to do this,” Osterland told WJW. “Now, I didn't know to what extent, but I did know we were going to try to put up 25,000 lights on the house.”

The Osterland family added Cousin Eddie’s RV for 2019. High school students from the Four Cities Compact Automotive Technologies Program helped transform an RV into the beat-up, rusted one Cousin Eddie parks in front of the Griswold house.

Students had to apply several coats of paint to get it just right.

“Usually we do under the hood stuff, and, this time, we were doing body work, so I thought that was a good change,” said Hailie Guckeyson, a senior at Wadsworth High School.

The display isn’t just for laughs. Over the years, thousands of visitors have traveled to the Osterland home to donate money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Akron Great Strides Walk. Osterland, who has cystic fibrosis, said people have donated about $25,000.

“The amount we've raised over the years to help those with cystic fibrosis has been fantastic.”

The display runs every night through Christmas from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 173 Duane Lane in Wadsworth, Ohio.