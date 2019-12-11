Firefighter injured battling blaze at vacant Indy house

Posted 4:59 PM, December 11, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A firefighter was injured while working to put out a fire at a vacant house on the near west side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, crews were called to a fire at 124 North Belmont Street.

IFD says the flames caused the rear of the house to collapse.

Neighbors said squatters are in and out of the house on a regular basis, according to the fire department.

The condition of the injured firefighter is unknown.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.