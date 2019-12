× “For the Love of Dirt” premiere

INDIANAPOLIS — You are invited to immerse yourself in the world of winged sprint car racing. The thrilling sport is going from the dirt track to the big screen.

A new documentary, “For the Love of Racing,” features NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and World of Outlaws sprint car driver Sheldon Haudenschild.

The documentary will premiere Wednesday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.