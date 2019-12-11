IndyGo’s MyKey app for Red Line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IndyGo's Red Line Rapid Transit System opened a few months ago. Now that people are getting used to seeing the buses and the literal red streets what about the new app, the re-loadable cards and those scanners and kiosks you are seeing around. Lesley Gordon is IndyGo's new Public Relations Director and is here to answer my questions.

With the mobile application and re-loadable cards, riders will have access to fare capping. Riders will be able to purchase MyKey fare through the MyKey mobile app, MyKey website, ticket vending machines, and through IndyGo Customer Service. Both cash and card will be accepted for MyKey fare at Customer Service and through ticket vending machines.

Learn more at https://www.indygo.net/mykey-faq/