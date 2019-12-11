× Man sentenced to 20 years for role in 2018 killing of 1-year-old girl

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man learned his sentence Wednesday for his role in the killing of 1-year-old Malaysia Robson in 2018.

Brian Palmer pleaded guilty to battery by means of a deadly weapon and aggravated battery in exchange for a count of murder being dismissed.

Palmer was sentenced to 20 years in the Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) with 610 days (1.67 years) of jail credit for aggravated battery. He received four years in Community Corrections, with two years suspended for the battery charge. That means he’ll serve two years on work release following his time in the IDOC. If he doesn’t find employment, the time will be served in IDOC.

The incident happened on March 29, 2018. Investigators were called to a residence in the 3500 block of N. Wittfield St. around 2 a.m. They found two gunshot victims: a 19-year-old female, and a 1-year-old Malaysia Robson. The 19-year-old, Malaysia’s aunt, was shot in the shoulder.

According to court documents, detectives learned through witness interviews the shooting was related to a dispute between family members and close friends of the family members. The fighting started on social media and escalated into a large fight at an east side apartment complex.

Afterwards, they continued to fight through social media and phone calls.

A person close to the situation came forward to police and told them Darrin Banks and Palmer shot up the house. The informant also said a female was driving the car at the time of the shooting.

Investigators began to watch the suspects, and they initiated a traffic stop while both men were in Palmer’s vehicle on April 10, 2018. Both men were taken into custody, and officers saw an AR-15 in plain sight in Palmer’s car. Search warrants were executed, two AR-15 and ammunition were recovered. When police interviewed Banks and Palmer separately, they admitted to firing at the house, knowing that several people were inside.

Banks received a 50-year sentence for murder and got an additional three years for battery.