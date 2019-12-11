× Pacers’, Colts’ mascots voted into Mascot Hall of Fame

WHITING, Ind. — The Mascot Hall of Fame has announced that Blue, the mascot for the Indianapolis Colts, and Boomer, the mascot for the Indiana Pacers, have been voted into the Mascot Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made Wednesday during the Fur Tie Fundraiser 2019 in Whiting, Indiana.

The mascots will be officially inducted into the Hall’s second class during ceremonies June 12-15.

Blue has been the Colts’ official mascot since 2006. He was named NFL Mascot of the Year in 2016 and 2019.

Boomer became the Pacers’ official mascot in 1991.

When they aren’t cheering on their teams at their respective stadiums, both mascots participate in over 300 community events a year, including visits to local schools.