VP Pence to visit Indianapolis Friday for roundtable with Gov. Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Indianapolis Friday to participate in a roundtable for Governor Eric Holcomb.

Pence is scheduled to arrive in the Air Force Two at 3:40 p.m.

Road closures related to his visit have not yet been announce, but FOX59 will provide updates once more information is available.