INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Animal Care Services has opened an investigation after a 6-month old puppy was found severely neglected.

According to IndyHumane, Leonard was tossed into a cold and dark basement and left to die after his previous owners decided they didn’t want the responsibility anymore.

When he arrived, IndyHumane said Leonard was potentially hours away from death. He was severely emaciated, dehydrated, infested with fleas and infection. Staff say his body temperature was so low that it could not even be read by the thermometer.

Medical staff got to work stabilizing Leonard. IndyHumane said Leonard was given medications to relieve his itchy skin and fight infection. He received emergency fluids and was cuddled against hot water bags. Staff say raising his temperature to avoid organ shutdown was of priority.

Leonard is now stable and is being monitored closely. The staff says he’s slowly getting stronger but they need help covering the costs of his treatment. He needs a lengthy recovery full of medications, nutritional support, blood tests, medicated baths and more.

People wanting to help can become a medical sponsor for Leonard by donating at indyhumane.org/give.

If you know anything about the neglect case, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers.