Be Our Guest at Rad Brewing Company

Flat12 Bierwerks is excited to announce it will be relaunching as Rad Brewing Co with the mission to support and promote youth sports in Indianapolis. Every purchase at Rad will directly impact the local community through a donation of sports equipment to local youth organizations.

The initial list of community-based activities planned at the Rad taproom will include walking and running groups, yoga, boot camp, gaming tournaments and leagues such as cornhole, ladder golf, spikeball, and fowling, just to name a few. The taproom also plans to host frequent viewing parties of a variety of sports from around the world as well as other weekly activities like karaoke.

Each beer will be themed after a sport or athletic activity and each label will highlight on a rotating basis different local, national, and international businesses, teams, and individual athletes.

The Rad Burger menu will feature a variety of burgers with three patty options—ground beef, vegan patty, or breaded chicken—and eight different topping choices, including the signature Rad Burger topped with egg, chorizo, and beer cheese. The menu will also include salads as well as pub food favorites like wings, nachos, and quesadillas. The current Turn 3 Chicken & Waffles menu will remain intact with a focus on increasing weekend brunch events.

