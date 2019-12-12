Carmel Fire Department releases holiday video with fire safety message

CARMEL, Ind. — Forget Carol of the Bells, how about Carol of the Engines.

The Carmel Fire Department released its Christmas video Thursday. In the video, Santa shows up to the fire station and activates the vehicles inside to the tune of Carol of the Bells.

While Santa was having his fun, however, the department receives an alarm and the firefighters get to work.

The Carmel Fire Department reminds people about fire safety around the holidays. The National Fire Protection Association says the top three days for home candle fires are Christmas

The department reminds homeowners to have smoke detectors installed with fresh batteries.