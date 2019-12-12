Clouds increase today; temperatures turn seasonal to end the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s another frosty morning around central Indiana as temperatures drop into the mid-20s. Drivers will want to allow a few extra minutes to warm up vehicles due to the heavy frost that developed overnight. Light winds out of the south are also contributing to wind chills in the lower teens. Kids waiting at the bus stop will want to wear layers but will not need the rain gear for today.

Today is going to be the best of the week! We will start the day bright with light cloud cover. As we head into the afternoon, more clouds will fill into the state and skies will become partly sunny. Winds speeds will begin to pick up a bit during the second half of the day with gusts up to 30 MPH. The southerly winds will help temperatures turn more seasonal this afternoon. Highs will peak into the lower 40s later today.

It will be another great evening to head to the Indiana State Fairgrounds and check out the Christmas Nights of Lights display! The weather will remain dry this evening and tonight as temperatures drop into the mid-30s by 9 PM. Lows overnight will dip down into the upper 20s.

There are going to be several dry hours to wrap-up the work week, but there could be a few scattered showers south and southeast of Indianapolis very late in the day. More moisture is going to wrap around the departing storm system Saturday evening, and it will bring a wave of rain mixing in with snow. The weather by Sunday looks much colder with a mainly cloudy sky. Highs will only reach near 30° by Sunday afternoon.