Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 51 ‘Colts MUST Win in New Orleans’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts MUST find a way to win in New Orleans if they wish to keep their long-shot playoff hopes alive.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins preview the Colts’ Monday night matchup with the 10-3 Saints, who are coming off a thrilling 48-46 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. How do the Colts get to Drew Brees? Can Indianapolis take advantage of injuries along New Orleans’ defensive line? Do the Colts have enough fire power to keep pace with the high-scoring Saints?

The fellas also discuss Michael Thomas’ historic season as he closes in on Marvin Harrison’s single-season reception record and detail what needs to happen for the Colts to still make the playoffs.

