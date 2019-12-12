× Indiana State Police arrest 2 after deadly house fire in Fowler

FOWLER, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested two men in connection with last week’s deadly fire in Fowler.

Around 7:50 a.m. on Friday, December 6, Fowler firefighters responded to a residence on the 100 block of North Polk St.

Authorites said the body of Daniel C. Riegle, 60, of Fowler, was found after the fire was extinguished.

Fowler police asked for the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and Indiana State Police crime scene investigators and detectives to assist with the investigation.

ISP said two men from the Fowler area were arrested Wednesday in connection with the fire.

Duane Scott Muse, 42 and Rhett Allen Martin, 43 were charged with arson and murder booked into the Benton County Jail.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities said trooper detectives out of the Indiana State Police Post in Lafayette, Indiana State Fire Marshall’s Office, Fowler Police Department, Benton County Coroner’s Office and the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office have worked diligently over the last week to make the arrests.