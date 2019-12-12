BREAKING: Indianapolis drug kingpin Richard Grundy sentenced to life in prison

Indianapolis Colts Junior Cheer Program picking up

Indianapolis, Ind - The Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders are looking for young girls who love to dance and perform. Bonus points if they want to be a cheerleader! The Colts' Junior Cheer program is now looking to fill some spaces. Colts Cheerleader Rose stopped by with a member of the program, along with her mother to talk about how to sign up.

