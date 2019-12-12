× ISP: Jennings County crash claims life of North Vernon man

SCIPIO, Ind. — The Indiana State Police (ISP) are investigating a crash in Jennings County that killed a man from North Vernon.

ISP said shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, police responded to a single vehicle crash on SR 7 near CR 750 N in northern Jennings County.

A police investigation indicated a Ford Ranger being driven by Mark A. Holt, age 58, was headed northbound on SR 7 near CR 750 N.

According to ISP, the truck left the east side of the road, returned to the road and overturned.

After overturning, the truck caught fire and Holt sustained fatal injuries.

The Jennings County Coroner’s Office pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Police investigators believe Holt was the driver of the vehicle.

ISP said the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.