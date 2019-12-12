× Lafayette police seek public’s help finding missing teen

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Police say 16-year-old Areeahnna Millikan was last seen around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at Jefferson High School.

She requires daily medication for seizures but does not have the medication with her, according to authorities.

Millikan is described as standing 5’6″, weighs 180 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a blue hoodie, black coat and purple backpack.

Anyone with information on Areehnna’s whereabouts should call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78 CRIME.