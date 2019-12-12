× Salvation Army struck with blow after thief steals Red Kettle with donations

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — It has already been a tough fundraising season for The Salvation Army, and having someone steal a kettle of donations did not improve things.

The Salvation Army said the kettle and the heavy metal stand it was locked to were stolen from the JCPenney store on Main Street in Plainfield Wednesday. The organization said it disappeared sometime between 5:15 p.m. and 6 p.m. when The Salvation Army arrived to pick up the kettle.

“Yesterday was a low day for us Eagle Creek,” shared Lt. Josh Hubbard, “but we are trying to count our blessings and continue forward in the joy of the season.”

Lieutenants Josh and Robyn Hubbard, pastors at the Eagle Creek Corps, are asking the public to help them make up for the loss by volunteering to ring at one of the local kettle sites across central Indiana.

Out of their $3.5 million Christmas campaign goal, about $1 million of it used to come from the Red Kettle collections. However, as of early December, the kettles have collected just under $120,000.

Volunteers can sign up to help by visiting www.RegisterToRing.com. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Plainfield Police Department at 317-839-8700.