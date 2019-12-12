× Silver Alert issued for man missing from Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Columbus.

Cameron Dwayne Reed, 56, is a white man, 5’6” tall, and 180 pounds. He has grayish white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a stocking cap and a black and red checkered jacket. He also has a tattoo of a bird on his right forearm.

He was reported missing on December 11 at 11 p.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help.

If you have any information, contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600 or call 911.