VIDEO: Drivers sing Christmas carol while delivering package at McCordsville home

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. – We’re very grateful for delivery drivers who work very hard making sure everyone gets their packages in time for the holidays. But a pair of drivers in McCordsville went above and beyond their duties to make a customers’ experience even more special.

Jeff Smith ordered a countertop icemaker (you know, one that makes “the good ice”) for his wife Candace for Christmas. She knew she was getting the icemaker, so Jeff wanted to add a little surprise for her.

In the Amazon delivery instructions, he asked the drivers to sing a Christmas song after they placed the gift on the doorstep. And to Jeff’s surprise, they actually did it!

Candace saw it on their Nest app, and she called Jeff right away. She thought it was very cute.

“I hope it brought joy to them as much as it did for us. I also hope they get to see this,” Jeff said.