Behind-the-scenes with the Frankfort Holiday Festival of Lights

FRANKFORT, Ind. -- From the ground you can tell it's cool, but from the air you can it truly is a festival of lights! There are more than a million lights displayed on a one-mile drive through Frankfort's TPA Park.

"We’re bigger and better than ever!" said Travis Sheets, superintendent of Parks and Recreation.

Travis says they've been able to do the Frankfort Holiday Festival of Lights for 27 years and not charge anyone, thanks to donations.

"It’s fun to see how folks have grown over the years. They started as little children and now some of those folks are bringing kids of their own and that’s really cool to see because they’ve grown up with the holiday festival of lights at TPA Park."

It's becoming a tradition for Mereith Mast and her family. She is a mom of two and teaches fifth grade in Frankfort.

"Our house is right over here by the park, so we can see all the lights at night and the kids like to look out their bedroom windows to see all the beautiful things."

Her son Luke likes the tunnels and daughter Monroe likes the moving lights and soldiers.

"We’ll never move. We love it here. The park is so beautiful. The town square. It’s just like out of a Hallmark movie."

"We have a lot of family that come in for the holidays and they absolutely can’t believe it when we drive through. They’re like, we’re from her here and here and we have nothing even close to this! So I’m proud to show it off."

Some people visit the park every night for soup and sandwiches from the concessions. Or maybe some kettle corn, which is the same kind you'll find at the Indiana State Fair.

Chris Walker and her husband love to visit as well. The grandparents of six settled here from Colorado after retirement. One of their sons lives in Frankfort and works at Purdue.

"We love it here," said Chris. "It’s just as pretty. It’s just Midwestern! We just found everybody so warm and inviting. And I love the country. I like to go out on the two lane roads!"

The Holiday Festival of Lights is open every night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. until New Year's Day.