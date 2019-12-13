× Carmel Christkindlmarkt named best holiday market

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Christkindlmarkt has been named the best holiday market in North America.

The award comes from “USA Today’s 10 Best Travel Media Group. This is only the third year for the Christkindlmarkt, so it’s a big honor for the event.

The organizers say they couldn’t do it without the help of sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and visitors.

“It’s a huge honor but I get to be the lucky one to be on camera today to thank everyone for it, but it’s way beyond me on how we were able to get this award,” Maria Murphy, CEO and market master for Carmel Christkindlmarkt said.

Carmel Christkindlemarkt is open until Christmas Eve so there is still time to check out the traditional German holiday festival.