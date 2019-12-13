Teens are often hard to buy for but we're here to make it a little easier! Leslie Featherson is from Castleton Square Mall shares some gift ideas.
Gifts to give to picky teens this Christmas
-
Indy teen collects presents for seniors during gift-giving season
-
A teen ‘Jeopardy!’ champ donated $10,000 to cancer research in Alex Trebek’s honor
-
Court docs: Man accused of neglecting Southport basketball player, withholding his visa
-
Silver Alert canceled; 16-year-old found in Elkhart
-
Hancock County teen hit by truck while crossing U.S. 52 on bike
-
-
Pick the perfect gift for the woman in your life
-
12 Gifts Under $12
-
Avon teen missing since Wednesday found safe, police say
-
Pet photos with Santa offer great holiday gift giving experience
-
Holiday gift ideas less than $50
-
-
Gifts for office & white elephant parties
-
Sherman checks out cool gifts for cool guys
-
2019 Purdue Engineering Gift Guide