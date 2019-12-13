Narcotics team in Bartholomew County make felony arrest

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) arrested a man on felony drug charges Thursday.

Papa M. Sylla, 24, of Columbus, was arrested as a result of an ongoing investigation into drugs being sold at Columbus East High School.

According to JNET, school resource officers received a tip about Sylla using a student to sell marijuana and THC vape cartridges at Columbus East.

Officials said a high school student reportedly recruited by Sylla to sell drugs at the school was taken into custody by school resource officers.

Around 3:15 p.m. on December 12, JNET served a search warrant at Sylla’s residence at the 3200 block of Sycamore Court in Columbus.

Police found marijuana, THC vape cartridges, psychedelic mushrooms, cocaine, as well as over $20,000 in cash.

Officials said Sylla was out on bond after being arrested for dealing marijuana in October of 2019.

Sylla was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail and faces preliminary charges including possession and dealing of cocaine and marijuana.