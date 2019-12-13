Pack the Pantries gets a big boost for the holidays

Indianapolis, Ind -- Every year, more than one million Hoosiers go hungry. That's why FOX59 has been working to pack the pantries. The station worked with Midwest and Gleaners Food Banks to get donations in order to feed those who need it most.

Monetary donations are needed for food banks. They buy food in bulk, at whole sale prices. A $10 donation covers 40 meals.

Peter Erotas from Gleaners Food Bank and Tracy King with Christmas Night of Lights joined us in studio for a special check presentation.

