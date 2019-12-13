× Quiet end to the workweek…tracking snow potential early Monday!

This morning, expect cold but not harsh conditions out-the-door. Temperatures will range between 27-32° at sunrise, under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Through the day, temperatures will climb into the middle 40’s on light, southeast winds, as clouds thicken up! Any rain chances should not arrive until late tonight for some areas and will be widely scattered, while temperatures remain above freezing through most of the overnight.

Saturday, a cold front will pass across the state! As the front drops through, colder air will work in, while flurries develop and fall through the afternoon. Roads will be fine and no accumulations are expected at this time.

Sunday remains dry but snow will be possible late evening and into Monday morning. There have been hints all week of this system sneaking in with a wintry mix to snow. In the past few computer runs, the track is becoming more favorable for snow or at least a wintry mix creating issues for travel by the rush hour, as we get back to work. Be sure to check in tonight and through the weekend, as the storm develops and approaches the Ohio Valley.