× Silver Alert declared for missing 15-year-old Terre Haute boy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.– A Silver Alert is in effect for a 15-year-old Terre Haute boy.

Clayton Matthew Johnson was last seen on Dec. 7 at 2:05 a.m. in Terre Haute, which is about 70 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

Johnson is described as 5’8″ tall, 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with a grey hood, blue jeans and red tennis shoes.

Police say he’s believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call Terre Haute police at 812-238-1661 or call 911.