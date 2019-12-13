Tipton’s mayor dies Friday morning after four decades of service to city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIPTON, Ind. -- Somber news from Tipton, where their mayor died Friday morning.

74-year-old Don Havens, a life long resident of Tipton, passed away at the Roudebush VA Hospital.

Havens was first elected as mayor in 2011 and then again in 2015. Havens chose to retire instead of running again this year.

He was recognized by Representative Susan Brooks on the House floor in November for more than four decades of service to the city of Tipton. Havens was also a Vietnam veteran.

Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered a statement about Havens's death

“Janet and I were deeply saddened to learn about Don’s passing. He was an incredible public servant who was dedicated to ensuring his hometown was the kind of community where you would want to raise a family and grow a business. We ask that all Hoosiers join us in offering prayers and condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mayor Don.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.