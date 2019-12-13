× TMZ: Actor Danny Aiello, known for tough-guy roles, dies at 86

Actor Danny Aiello has died at the age of 86.

According to TMZ, Aiello died in a medical facility in New Jersey after a sudden illness. He was 86 years old.

Aiello has appeared in several films, with his first credited role in the Robert De Niro movie Bang the Drum Slowly. He had a bit part in The Godfather Part II with a memorable line: “Michael Corleone says hello!”

Other roles include Fort Apache the Bronx, Once Upon a Time in America, The Purple Rose of Cairo and Moonstruck.

Aiello gained critical acclaim with his Oscar-nominated role in Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing. The same role also earned him a Golden Globe nomination.