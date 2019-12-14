Artist Hugh Syme in town for book signing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- You may not know his name, but if you're into rock music, you've seen his works of art.

Artist Hugh Syme is responsible for some of the most recognizable album covers in music history. From Rush to Aerosmith and Whitesnake, Def Leppard and Bon Jovi, Hugh's worked for them all.

He's in town signing his new book "Art of Rush," a 272 page coffee table book covering his 44 year relationship with Canadian rockers Rush. You can catch up with Hugh at Renditions Fine Art Gallery starting at 5PM.