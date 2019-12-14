× Burgers, blizzards, and reported drug sales at Dairy Queen on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — When you pull up to your favorite fast-food restaurant, you’re usually expecting to see the latest specials, deals or items of the day.

But on Thursday, some customers arrived at Dairy Queen on W. 71st Street near Michigan Road and noticed there was something out of the ordinary.

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute that’s the Dairy Queen up the street,’” said Longene Taylor, a customer of Dairy Queen’s W. 71st Street location.

That was Taylor’s initial reaction when, after scrolling social media, he saw a message on the Grill & Chill’s reader board stating, “Parking lot – not for drug sales. Thank you.”

“It is very shocking that a business would have to post ‘no drug sales’ on their parking lot. You would just think that would be a given,” said Katrina Scott, another of the Dairy Queen’s customers.

Taylor says he goes to the restaurant for a quick bite every once in a while but says this is new for him.

“I’ve never noticed anything suspicious, no, I’ve never seen anything of that nature, no,” he said.

An employee was cleaning up some of the waste items left behind by these less-than-legal customers when our crews arrived. The employee did not want to appear on camera but did say the drug activity is starting to scare off their customers.

“This is a family business and it’s been a lot of drug trafficking and people sitting in their cars all-day at the location. Also, there’s been needles out here, drug paraphernalia bags,” said the Dairy Queen employee.

A little more than 24 hours after that message was posted, the owner was asked by corporate to take it down and replace it with a new one. According to Dairy Queen Corporate, locations are not allowed to have personal messages on the reader board.

Now the sign reads, “We love you Indy. Thank you.”

“Well, the message got word because it’s definitely changed in the hours it was up. We hope it stays that way,” said the Dairy Queen employee.

Taylor is giving props to the owner for his creative actions in straight forwarding addressing the problem.

“I thought it was actually pretty ingenious to let people know whats going on ’cause, like myself, I had no idea,” said Taylor.

Scott and her husband, Damon, say they’re still comfortable coming to the frosty treat destination, but they are more aware now of the goings-on and watchful because of this new knowledge.

“It does make me pay more attention to my surroundings and what’s going on since they put that up there,” said Katrina Scott.

Meanwhile, Damon is just hoping for one thing.

“Quite honestly, I don’t want nothing messing up my banana splits. That’s it,” said Damon Scott.