IFD Firefighters host shopping spree for area kids

GREENWOOD Ind-- Christmas came a little early this year to a group of about 50 area kids.

IFD’s annual “Clothe a Child” program pairs firefighters with a child who will then go shopping with them and pick out a new coat, a new pair of shoes and school clothes. The children’s day started off bright and early with a 7AM breakfast, followed by a bus trip to the J.C. Penney in Greenwood.

Firefighters says it’s a way of connecting with Hoosier kids while providing some holiday cheer.

"We see people at their worst time and we want to make sure we are there to help this is just a way of giving back and showing people who do not have, a nice time," said IFD Battalion Chief Marc Moorman.

This year, it took about $10,000 to outfit the children. Clothe a Child is funded by donations, gifts and the Fill the Bell program.

IFD crews are now raising funds for next year’s Clothe-a-Child event. You’ll see them set up at both Circle Center Mall and Castleton Square Mall leading up to Christmas.