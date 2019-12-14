One seriously injured after crash on Indy’s west side

Posted 4:28 PM, December 14, 2019, by

Photo// Wayne Township Fire Department/Facebook

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person was seriously injured after a crash in Wayne township Saturday morning.

The Wayne Township Fire Department said the crash happened near the intersection of 10th Street and West Park Way. The crash caused an entrapment.

Four people were involved in the crash. Two of the patients were checked out and released on the scene. One person was transported to the hospital in stable condition and another person was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.