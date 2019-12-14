× One seriously injured after crash on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person was seriously injured after a crash in Wayne township Saturday morning.

The Wayne Township Fire Department said the crash happened near the intersection of 10th Street and West Park Way. The crash caused an entrapment.

Four people were involved in the crash. Two of the patients were checked out and released on the scene. One person was transported to the hospital in stable condition and another person was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.