Tracking a messy finish to the weekend and Monday morning commute

A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of central Indiana. This watch goes into effect on Sunday night at 7 PM and lasts through 7 AM Tuesday morning. Two rounds of winter weather will slide through the area and bring a wintry mix along with accumulating snow.

We’re lacking in the snowfall department for December. We’ve only seen a trace of snow since the beginning of the month. By now, we should have seen nearly 2.5″ of snowfall. To-date, this is the least snowiest December we have had since 2014. That’s all about to change.

After a dry, cold start to Sunday, snow chances will rise into the afternoon and evening with peak coverage across our area late Sunday night, after 10 PM.

Our first round of snow will drop between 1-3″ across central Indiana before easing into the early morning hours on Monday. This could leave slick conditions for the Monday morning commute, especially on untreated roadways.

Our next round will come Monday afternoon and evening. There is more uncertainty with the exact track of this additional round of wintry weather. However, another 1-2″ of snow will be possible between Monday afternoon and early Tuesday.

For the rest of your Saturday evening, a few spotty showers and flurries will be possible but most will stay completely dry. This makes it a perfect evening to see the Christmas Nights of Lights out at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Stay tuned! More updates on the wintry weather moving in will be provided here later tonight.