Tracking snow, wintry mix late in the weekend

The light rain that fell south and east of Indianapolis overnight is moving away from the state this morning. It’s also a foggy and misty start to our Saturday with overcast skies around central Indiana. Temperatures are still above freezing for several locations. However, some lows near 30° are still possible near the Indiana-Illinois border. Moisture behind the departing system will interact with the colder air channeling into the area, which is why we will keep sprinkle and flurry chances through the afternoon-evening hours. Skies will remain cloudy as highs climb into the lower 40s.

Skies will clear out a bit overnight, but the quiet conditions are going to be short-lived! We will open Sunday with some sunshine before more clouds fill into the state. Areas north of an approaching warm front will bring our next favorable chance for accumulating snow after lacking snowfall for December! Right now, we have a 2.2” deficit in Indianapolis after only seeing a trace amount of snow since the 1st of the month.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for NE Missouri through central Illinois this Saturday morning. Snow chances climb by Sunday evening as steady snow showers move into central Indiana. Most of the activity is going to occur through the overnight hours Sunday as the snow/wintry mix becomes more widespread. Accumulating snow is possible, especially north of Interstate 70. Generally, 1” to 3” of snow will be possible around the FOX59 viewing area. However, forecast models *Saturday morning* are hinting at a heavier band setting up north of the city. Because of the latest trend, a 2” to 4” band has been placed over the northern half our forecast zone. Light icing could create slick conditions in the locations that see more freezing rain versus snow.

Be sure to stay tuned for more updates through the weekend! There still could be a few adjustments to snow totals and the storm’s path within the next 24 to 36 hours. The Weather Authority team will closely monitor the latest forecast trends and bring you updates as they become available. Regardless of any forecast changes, prepare for the potential for messy and slick road conditions for Monday morning’s commute!