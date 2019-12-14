Veteran aims to help fellow soldiers

Posted 11:09 AM, December 14, 2019, by
Data pix.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Seymour native Tom Satterly, one of the men depicted in the movie Black Hawk Down, has released a new book focusing on his battle with PTSD. Satterly stopped by the FOX59 studios to talk about the book and how he's helping fellow soldiers struggling with PTSD.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.