Body found in pond on Indy’s northwest side prompts police investigation
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The body of a person found dead in a pond on the northwest side of Indianapolis has prompted an investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Fire Department dive team was called to a pond in the 4600 block of Lynnfield Road.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.
An investigation into the death is ongoing.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.