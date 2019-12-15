Body found in pond on Indy’s northwest side prompts police investigation

Posted 4:19 PM, December 15, 2019, by , Updated at 04:44PM, December 15, 2019

(Photo By Logan Jung)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The body of a person found dead in a pond on the northwest side of Indianapolis has prompted an investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Fire Department dive team was called to a pond in the 4600 block of Lynnfield Road.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

An investigation into the death is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.