Colts fans head to New Orleans for Monday Night Football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- It's not about where you sit - first class, cabin, or cockpit - it's about believing in something bigger.

Colts fans flying to New Orleans on Sunday ahead of Monday night's game don't want to see the team's playoff hopes end.

Passenger Austin Hildebrandt and his fiancé, got engaged the night before the flight. Why not propose in New Orleans?

"I didn't want to travel with that ring. That's way too much responsibility," said Hildebrandt.

A ring: that's something Colts fans have been waiting on since the 2006 season and Super Bowl XLI.

Rob Booth and his mother Donna Massey headed to the game in The Big Easy after winning tickets from FOX59, and traveled with the Bullseye Event Group.

"Definitely an eye opener. I'm very grateful; I'm blessed," said Booth.

Massey had never seen a Colts game before, or even flown on a plane for that matter.

"Birthday this year, mother's day-- he's got it all covered next year," said Massey.

Booth said he was looking forward to checking out the historical architecture and trying out some New Orleans gumbo.

Bullseye has been hosting tailgates for the Colts for 10 years, and this is the first year they've done one in New Orleans.

"Indianapolis is our front yard, New Orleans is our backyard," said Bullseye Event Group CEO Kyle Kinnett.

On Monday, they'll meet in the same yard outside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

"It's going to have half Indianapolis fans, half Saints fans," said Kinnett.

New Orleans fans are as passionate as they come.

"The New Orleans fan is very different. They like to drink, they like to party, they like to get a little crazy," said Kinnett.

They'll see Colts fans like to do the same, especially if they get a win.

Landing in NOLA with @Bullseye_Event ahead of tomorrow’s @Colts @Saints game! We are following two fans who won free tickets from @FOX59 @CBS4Indy to this big fan experience! We will be bringing it to you through today/tomorrow night. There’s probably 120 other fans with us too! pic.twitter.com/JVQNw4Xfqp — Mike Sullivan (@MSullyNews) December 15, 2019