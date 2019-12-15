× IACS offers free pet adoption with donation of item

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Animal Care Services have announced that all pet adoptions will be free for the rest of December with the donation of an item on their holiday wish list.

The adoption center is located at 2600 South Harding Street and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

To adopt a pet you must:

Be at least 21 years old

Complete an adoption application

Present identification

Items on IACS’s holiday wish list include:

Wet and dry dog food

Wet and dry cat food

Cat litter (pine & clay)

Kongs (for dog treats)

Jolly balls (toys for dogs)

Nylabones

Paper towels and hand sanitizer

Martingale collars

Slip leads

