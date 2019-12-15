IN Focus: Agriculture secretary discusses food stamp controversy during Indy visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Agriculture secretary Sonny Perdue addressed the latest controversy over food stamps during a visit to Indiana this past week.

His visit to the Work One Career Center comes as the Trump administration is cutting off SNAP benefits for about 700,000 people across the country.

Americans without disabilities or children will be restricted to three months of food stamps in a three-year period, unless they work or train for 20 hours a week.

The new policy would not impact Indiana, since our state already has similar restrictions.

"The waivers that have been abused over the recent years allow those people to continue longer than 120 days which is longer than the law (allowed)," said Perdue, who thinks programs like WorkOne's are making SNAP recipients become financially stable.

Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) also shared his thoughts on the controversy and Perdue's visit, posting these remarks on Twitter: