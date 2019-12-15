× INDOT preps for snow with full call-out of trucks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing for the expected snowfall with a full call-out of their yellow trucks, the department announced.

INDOT says they will have 170 trucks on the roads throughout the district, including 55 in the Indianapolis area. INDOT trucks started patrolling interstates and highways at 5 p.m. Sunday and will continue to overnight and through the Monday morning rush hour, according to the department.

INDOT will spread salt and plow roads once snow begins to fall.

Remember to give INDOT trucks plenty of space on the road.

INDOT has released the following tips for motorists driving in winter weather:

Reduce speed: Allow extra time to reach your destination, be patient as snowplows travel below posted speed limits.

Allow extra time to reach your destination, be patient as snowplows travel below posted speed limits. Safe distance: Do not tailgate and give snowplows plenty of room to work, allow plenty of time to slow down.

Do not tailgate and give snowplows plenty of room to work, allow plenty of time to slow down. Pay attention: Drive distraction-free, focus on safe driving, be aware of surroundings and changing road conditions

Drive distraction-free, focus on safe driving, be aware of surroundings and changing road conditions Know before you go: Check road and traffic conditions at http://indot.carsprogram.org or the INDOT mobile app. County travel advisories can be found on the Department of Homeland Security Website at http://in.gov/dhs/traveladvisory.