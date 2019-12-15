× Two rounds of wintry weather will bring several inches of snow to central Indiana

Central Indiana us under a Winter Weather Advisory that goes in effect from 5 PM this evening through 7 AM Tuesday. Two rounds of wintry weather will cross portions of the state.

Sunday afternoon, near 4 PM, a narrow band of heavy snow was in south-central Illinois and heading our direction.

However, this afternoon, drier air has been in place over much of central Indiana. As we moisten the air column and narrow the gap between the dew point temperature and air temperature, periods of moderate to heavy snowfall will be possible. A narrow band of heavy snowfall rates, 1-2″ per hour, aren’t out of the question this evening. However, that will likely only be for a few hours this evening before snow rates and coverage quickly decline overnight.

A second wave of snow showers will develop Monday night, mainly along and south of the I-70 corridor. Between the two rounds, parts of central Indiana could see 4-6″ of snowfall between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. Some melting is possible between the two rounds on Monday afternoon, therefore, what is left on the ground Tuesday morning will likely be less than what actually fell over the entire period.

Among the snow, light icing will also be a possibility. Slick road conditions will be a concern during the commutes Monday morning through Tuesday morning. Stay tuned for more updates this evening!

