4-year-old boy killed, pregnant mother wounded after shots fired into Gary apartment

GARY, Ind. – A 4-year-old boy was killed and his pregnant mother wounded after someone fired shots into their apartment early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 4300 block of West 23rd Avenue in Gary. Police told WGN that the 4-year-old boy was shot in the upper torso and chest while he was sleeping in his bed. His mother was hit in the arm and suffered multiple graze wounds to her face.

Both were taken to an area hospital in Gary, where the boy was pronounced dead. His mother was listed in stable condition.

Police said three other children were sleeping in the apartment. The shots were fired from outside, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.