Find school delays and closings here

Carolers surprise Anderson firefighter with holiday cheer

Posted 8:59 AM, December 16, 2019, by
Data pix.

ANDERSON, Ind. – Hundreds of carolers surprised an Anderson firefighter in need of some holiday cheer.

Firefighters, police officers, sheriff’s deputies and members of the community gathered outside the home of firefighter Brent Holland to sing Christmas carols Sunday night. The heartfelt display also included fire trucks, some reindeer and Father Christmas.

Holland is battling brain cancer. He’s been with the department for more than two decades. During the festivities, he was awarded a certificate recognizing his service to the community.

Holland and his family were taken completely by surprise!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.