Carolers surprise Anderson firefighter with holiday cheer

ANDERSON, Ind. – Hundreds of carolers surprised an Anderson firefighter in need of some holiday cheer.

Firefighters, police officers, sheriff’s deputies and members of the community gathered outside the home of firefighter Brent Holland to sing Christmas carols Sunday night. The heartfelt display also included fire trucks, some reindeer and Father Christmas.

Holland is battling brain cancer. He’s been with the department for more than two decades. During the festivities, he was awarded a certificate recognizing his service to the community.

Holland and his family were taken completely by surprise!