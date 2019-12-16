× Colts embarrassed by Saints 34-7 on Monday Night Football

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Indianapolis Colts were embarrassed in New Orleans by the Saints 34-7 on Monday Night Football.

The highlight of the game was Saints’ quarterback and Purdue University graduate Drew Brees breaking Peyton Manning’s all-time NFL touchdown pass record. Brees now has 541-career touchdown passes, two more than Manning and three more than New England Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady.

The Colts’ defense had no answer for Brees all game. The 40-year-old completed 29 of 30 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns to four different recipients.

Indianapolis’ offense again struggled, mustering up just 205 total yards and scoring their only touchdown with under four minutes to go in the game.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed just 18 of 34 passes for 165 and no touchdowns.

Star wide receiver T.Y. Hilton returned after missing five of his last six games with a calf injury but was a non-factor. He finished with four catches for 25 yards.

With this loss, the Colts have fallen to 6-8 and have been eliminated from playoff contention.

