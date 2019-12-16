Hoosier helpers make thousands of wooden toys for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Santa’s elves have some stiff competition this year from a group of Hoosiers on Indy’s north side

“One of our objectives is to make a sturdy dependable toy that kids can play with,” explained Central Indiana Woodworkers member Don Melloy.

The Central Indiana Woodworkers have been working year-round to build and assemble 14,000 wooden toys for Hoosier kids.

“Contrary to what you see in the media a lot, Christmas is not a great time for a lot of our kids,” said member Jim Mervilde.

It's a labor of love that the group started back in the 1950s and has been doing ever since.

Each week, the woodworkers meet to make wooden firetrucks, ambulances, doll beds and treasure boxes that will soon to be delivered to kids in need.

“This is just a way of making sure that kids know there are some good things coming in life despite their circumstances,” said Mervilde.

These timeless treasures are made by hand with the goal of bringing a smile to a child’s face.

“The minute you deliver it to an organization and some kid hugs your leg and appreciated what you’ve done, it makes it all worthwhile,” said member John Kneebone.

The members will deliver the toys this Saturday to more than three dozen local charities and agencies.

Come January, members say they will start all over again.